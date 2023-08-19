HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council invites the public to an insightful evening featuring Lee Shackleford on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory to hear the unforgettable story of “A Train Near Magdeburg,” a documentary miniseries set to be released next year.

In April 1945, the U.S. Army forces in Germany stumbled upon a sight that would test the limits of humanity and compassion. Amongst the ravages of war, they discovered a stalled railroad train containing 2,500 human beings — many of them sick, and all of them on the brink of starvation.

Faced with an unprecedented situation and with no formal training to deal with such horrors, the American soldiers made a decision that would forever be etched in history. They chose to embark on an extraordinary mission to protect and care for hundreds of dying human beings. In the midst of darkness, they brought a glimmer of hope and showed incredible resilience, demonstrating the best of humanity in the worst of circumstances.

Lee Shackleford, the screenwriter for the upcoming film “A Train Near Magdeburg,” relates the true story the documentary miniseries will explore, and tells the story of how this almost-forgotten historical event came to light — and the extraordinary journey that has led to the production of this film.

Shackleford is an award-winning script writer who lives in Hickory. His involvement in the research for this documentary miniseries has taken him many places, mostly recently to Israel.

All are welcome to attend, and admission is free.

Catawba Valley Interfaith Council is a local not-for-profit organization of faith-based and secular communities in the Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing, and celebration. Its purpose is to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual, and secular traditions in the community.

More information about the project: https://magdeburgtrain.com/.

More information about screenwriter Lee Shackleford: http://www.shacklefordfreelance.com/.