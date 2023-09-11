As Conover residents gathered to remember the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 Monday morning, Mayor Kyle Hayman invited them to take a walk over to Conover Station.

The building, just across from the amphitheater where the memorial event was held, is home to a piece of 9/11 history: a section of the foundation of the North Tower. The city was able to acquire the artifact around the 10th anniversary of the attacks.

“This piece, which shows the twisted and melted metal, is a physical reminder of the devastation of that day,” Hayman said.

He continued: “As you look at it, I ask that you remember those that gave their life. However, I also ask that you remember how we as Americans came together in the days that followed. A nation, state or city that is divided can achieve nothing. However, when we are united under God, we achieve greatness.”

Hayman affirmed the enduring significance of the 9/11 anniversary in Conover by reading a proclamation for “Always Remember 9/11 Day” which paid tribute to the victims and first responders.

The annual commemoration of the attacks included prayers and remarks from Conover police chaplains and other clergy, the presentation of colors by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and the singing of “God Bless America.”

A man in a New York City Fire Department uniform was among those in attendance. He declined to be interviewed after the ceremony.