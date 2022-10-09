Column: Neighbors came to watch boxing, 'Gunsmoke' in early days of TV

Television viewing habits have made dramatic changes in the last 60-plus years. Today there are hundreds of channels that may be viewed from a plethora of types of televisions, streaming devices, computers, cellphones, etc.

We can view programming at any time during the day or night, and movies, podcasts, and video may be streamed on demand. News programming is often based on political persuasion. Programming can be found for most areas of sports, arts, nature, medicine, movie types, and so on. It seems that there is a channel for every imaginable subject today.

Most viewers have widescreen, high-definition color sets with surround sound. Signals come to us via Wi-Fi, cable, and dishes. Few young people even understand how an antenna works.

Now let’s go in reverse to the 1950s. Our family’s first television was a 19-inch black and white Admiral television.

The television had a rounded picture tube and at times required several minutes to warm up before the screen displayed any light. This television was the pride of our area since it was one of the few available.

My father traded a yearling steer for the 1952 model Admiral Console television. The television came with an antenna that was commonly called rabbit ears. Unfortunately, our home was at the base of Hogan’s Mountain and the television signal for only one channel would reach the rabbit ears. Our attempts to tune in to other channels resulted in varying degrees of black fuzz that moved with a static background.

My father and grandfather were great fans of the Friday night boxing matches. Alas, the boxing matches were broadcast on a different channel than the one our set received.

Not to be outdone, we were off to Hickory to buy an antenna. The antenna was mounted on three lengths of metal pipe. A flange was mounted on the side of the house and the base of the pipe was put in a larger pipe that allowed the antenna to be turned by hand. We even had a pair of gloves to wear to ward off the cold of the metal in winter. One had to raise the window and yell to the person turning the pipe to let them know when the channel was viewable.

In later years we bought an apparatus called an Alliance Roto Tuner that automatically turned the antenna to align to the direction of the television channels. I can still remember the whirr as the box made “chunking and clicking” sounds to align with the direction of the television station signal.

I guess you could say we had television viewing parties on our farm. Since we were one of the few families with a television, people would come to visit our farm just to watch TV programs.

My parents were very trusting in those days. If we had visitors who were watching a program and my parents wanted to go to bed, they would get up and tell the person to turn off the TV and close the door when they left. They would then proceed to bed with people still watching their television.

When there was some historic or special program, the seating in the living room was limited. I remember people standing outside and watching the program through the window.

The longest running program on the television in the early days was the test pattern. For the uninformed, television stations did not broadcast during the early morning hours. I can remember Jim Patterson’s voice saying welcome to the beginning of our viewing day on WBTV, Channel 3, in Charlotte broadcasting in “such and such” megahertz from atop Crowder’s Mountain.

Each member of the family had favorite television programs. The favorites of the boys were shows such as the “The Lone Ranger,” “Davy Crocket,” “Route 66,” “Leave It to Beaver,” “Lassie,” “Howdy Doody,” and “Have Gun — Will Travel.”

We’ll never forget the opening bars of the William Tell Overture and the announcer saying: “A fiery horse with the speed of light, a cloud of dust and a hearty Hi Ho Silver!”

Davy Crocket and his coonskin hat created a marketing frenzy for young boys who just had to have a hat like their hero. The soundtrack of “Route 66” also called boys to the adventure of the open road and sporty cars.

The older men liked “Gunsmoke,” “Rawhide” and “Bonanza.” The sound of the whip in Rawhide getting those “doggies rolling” quickened the heart for the open spaces. Ms. Kitty, Chester, Matt Dillon and Doc provided character studies of the early west. Ben Cartwright’s character provided skills for addressing the energy emulated by young men.

The ladies loved shows featuring Art Linkletter, Red Skelton, Ed Sullivan and Betty Feezor. Children really did say the “darnest things.” Red Skelton’s characterizations provided many laughs on long winter nights. Ed Sullivan brought all kinds of variety entertainment. The scandal of the Beatles and their appearance on his show provided fodder for many sermons concerning the degradation of the moral development of the youth. And who can forget the swiveling hips of Elvis! Betty Feezor provided ladies with wonderful recipes to enhance their culinary skills.

Maybe it is time for the television moguls to revisit programming to include similar quality shows as those in the ’50s and ’60s. The tastes of today’s television watchers probably preclude a return to those early days of programming.

And who would want to go outdoors to change the television signal or even get out of our chair to change the channel?