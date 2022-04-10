Catawba County once had 46 post offices

In February, while talking to Newton Main Library’s associate librarian Alex Floyd about ways African-Americans can research their ancestry, the topic of post office history came up. After telling me that the library’s genealogy department — the Evelyn D. Rhodes Room — has multiple sources of information on the subject, Alex shared that his maternal grandfather, the late Robert L. Flowers of Granite Falls, had been a rural mail carrier in Caldwell County for about 30 years before retiring in 1957.

Alex’s favorite recollection of his grandfather’s mail carrier work took place during World War II: “If he had completed his route and arrived back at the post office (in Granite Falls) and saw that a letter had come in from a serviceman overseas, he’d go back out and deliver it. He knew how important it was for families to hear from their loved ones.”

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” If you thought this was the motto of the United States Postal Service, it is not. According to information at www.uspsblog.com, “the Postal Service has no official motto. The popular belief that it does is a tribute to America’s postal workers.” The phrase actually comes from Greek historian Herodotus’s The Persian Wars. The website goes on to say, “During the wars between the Greeks and Persians (500-449 B.C.), the Persians operated a system of mounted postal couriers who served with great fidelity.”

These days they’d be likened to Amazon deliverers.

Horses figured prominently in mail distribution for centuries. Then came motorized vehicles. Alex shared an amusing story from The Newton Enterprise dated Sept. 15, 1910: “Mr. Make Bost, rural mail carrier on route No. 2, has purchased a motor cycle [sic] to ride in the delivery of mail. … He will be able to make his trips much quicker than by buggy and will have a new schedule.”

Two weeks later, the same newspaper reported, “Mr. Make Bost, on rural route No. 2 from Newton and Mr. Dowd Smith on No. 2 from Conover make their rounds on motorcycles in about three hours.”

The motorcycles were a hit but did cause some disturbances as evidenced by The Newton Enterprise reporting on Aug. 24, 1911, that “Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Drum came near having what may have been a very serious accident while on their way to reunion Thursday. They were driving in a buggy with their afflicted son, and when just in front of Mr. M.M. Smyre’s, their horse became frightened at the motor cycle on which Mr. Make Bost carries his mail. The buggy was overturned and its inmates thrown out. Mrs. Drum was the only one hurt, her face being badly skinned up. After resting awhile at Mr. Smyre’s, they continued their way to town and the day was enjoyed.”

The following month, the newspaper reported that another mail carrier, Mr. Clarance Bost, had purchased a motorcycle and was competing his rounds in three hours rather than the eight required when driving a buggy.

And finally, in 1912, trailblazer Make Bost was delivering mail in an automobile.

Alex showed me several books, maps, and newspaper articles with local postal history. Here are a few snippets.

“A History of Catawba County (1954)”: “The exact date of the Catawba area’s initial [post] office, Mehaffey, is unknown but reference is made to it in the United States Postal Guides of 1817 and 1819.” And, “it is interesting to note that the piedmont section of North Carolina was among the first to receive the benefits of rural free delivery.”

According to Gary R. Freeze’s “The Catawbans: Crafters of a North Carolina County, 1747-1900,” in the 1800s and early 1900s, Catawba County had 46 post offices.

Then postal operations joined larger facilities. Today, there are eight Catawba County post offices, one of which is the Sherrills Ford Post Office. According to a January 1969 Observer News Enterprise article, this PO, established in 1831, is in “the oldest community of Catawba County,” and the PO “is the oldest surviving post office in the county.”

A detailed description of the history and construction of Hickory’s lovely Neo-Classical Revival style former post office, which stands attached to the city’s current Post Office (built in 1961) on Government Avenue Southwest, is offered in Leslie Keller and the Hickory Landmarks Society’s “From Tavern to Town: An Architectural History of Hickory, North Carolina”: “Begun in 1913 and dedicated the following year, the former U.S. Post Office is a well-proportioned and handsomely detailed Flemish-bond brick and limestone building.” The article explains that the post office was constructed on a site once occupied by the Central and Western hotels, both destroyed by fire in the 1880s.

Another Gary R. Freeze book, “The Catawbans: Pioneers in Progress,” offers more glimpses of local postal history: “In 1904, W.P. Bost, a carrier on Route 2, Newton, reported ‘29,000 pieces’ in one month … In 1905, a new route circled around Jacob’s Fork all the way down to Jug Town. That winter the mailman coming out of Hickory ‘sometimes makes his trips in a sleigh.’”

With more and more rural delivery routes available, small post offices, usually housed within stores, faded.

“Rural free delivery came to Catawba with great fanfare and flourish in the early years of the [20th] century,” wrote Freeze. Mail routes were established one after another. Carriers drove “prettily painted and conveniently arranged” mail wagons procured by Shuford Hardware.

The 1993 “Claremont: The Little City That Could” lists the city’s postmasters beginning with its first, William A. Hoke, who served 1885 to 1892 and 1893 to 1897: “He had the post office in his store, which was across from the railroad, and his house was just up the hill.”

Also among Claremont’s early postmasters was the city’s first postmistress, Bessie Sigmon, who began work in December 1925 and served until 1933: “Her father built her a building to house the post office ... During her years as postmistress, the Oxford Dam was built with headquarters here in Claremont. Due to the large amount of mail while the dam was being built, the post office went from a fourth class to a third class post office.”

Alex presented one more way of studying local postal history: Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps, which were used to calculate insurance rates. We looked at layouts of towns and noticed how post office locations moved over time — presumably due to population and mail service increases. Take Brookford’s Post Office, for example. In 1925, it was in the same structure as the town’s movie theater, which was on the second floor. By 1961, the Brookford Post Office was in its own building.

There’s so much more about local postal history in the Rhodes Room, but I’ll have to end here with one topic that always comes up when talking about mail delivery: dog bites. An April 12, 2018, HDR article titled “Dog bites area mail carriers 67 times in year” states, “In 2017, 6,244 reports of dog bites were filed by mail carriers across the country, according to U.S. Postal Service statistics. Within Catawba County, there were 67 reported dog bites of mail carriers.”

Ouch!

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night. Throw a biscuit to the hound to prevent a painful bite.

Thank you, mail carriers past and present. And thank you, Alex. Can’t wait to see what you come up with next.

Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.

