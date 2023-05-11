Vietnam Exhibit Information

Location: Historical Museum of Catawba County, 30 N. College Ave., Newton (1924 Courthouse Building)

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Dates/Hours: Exhibit runs from May 13 to Aug. 30

Grand opening event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The history museum is typically open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum may have special hours during the exhibit. To stay up to date on hours, search "Catawba County Museum of History" on Facebook or call 828-465-0383.