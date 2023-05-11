Starting Saturday, visitors to the History Museum of Catawba County will be able to experience the Vietnam War through photographs and keepsakes of those who fought in the war.
The photo gallery, called “1,000 Words: Photographs by Vietnam Veterans,” is part of a traveling exhibit compiled by photographer Martin Tucker.
Tucker solicited the photos from veterans and interviewed them to get context for the images, said Sydney Ball, the assistant curator of the museum.
In addition to the photos, staff at the local museum have collected items such as uniforms, medals and other keepsakes from Vietnam veterans.
“We hope that the community, when they come to see this exhibit, that they’ll get to learn more about this history,” Ball said. “We’re hoping to educate the younger crowd and honor the veterans who served and gave their lives in this conflict.”
Alyssa Ball, the museum’s director of education, spoke of the emotional impact of collecting the items from local veterans.
“A lot of these artifacts are deeply, deeply meaningful to the veterans that have let us borrow them. And a lot of them have been willing to share some stories with us that have really impacted me, and I know Sydney, in a way that I just (have) never gotten that experience from talking to veterans before,” Alyssa Ball said. “You know, they’ve been very vulnerable.”
Susan Holbrook, the executive director of the Historical Association of Catawba County, said the exhibit cost $3,000 and credited donors with helping to cover the expense.
In addition to donors, the historical association receives funding from Catawba County, the city of Newton, and the United Arts Council of Catawba County.