Blue Angel’s arrival in Hickory postponed until Friday

The Hickory Regional Airport parking lot was packed with those waiting to see a Blue Angel plane fly in Monday afternoon. It is set to retire there and become part of the Hickory Aviation Museum. Much to the crowd's dismay, the plane was delayed until Friday.

The city of Hickory announced that Blue Angel #5 F/A-18 BuNo 162411, a plane flown in the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration squadron, would join the Hickory Aviation Museum’s flight line collection last week.

It was was originally scheduled to arrive on Friday, Nov. 13, but its arrival was pushed up due to Tropical Storm Eta, the aviation museum announced Sunday. The storm is forecast to impact Pensacola, Florida, where the Blue Angel plane is coming from, this coming weekend.

Monday, the crowd gathered, but the unmistakable blue and yellow plane never arrived.

Due to unknown reasons, the plane’s flight was delayed in Florida, Kyle Kirby, co-founder of the museum, told the crowd Monday. He was just as disappointed as everyone else, he said.

“I don’t know what happened,” Kirby said to the crowed. “We don’t know any details yet, but thanks for coming out.”

Hickory resident Ann Holland was all smiles despite the news. “I’ll be here Friday,” she said.