Hickory’s Frank Pettyjohn Jr. has good genes and a goal.

Pettyjohn, 98, said his father lived to be 103 and he intends to live to at least 104.

Pettyjohn is already the oldest member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Hickory. Pettyjohn says he still relishes any opportunity to eat catfish, play checkers or step inside the doors of his beloved church.

Pastor David Roberts said it is a blessing to know Pettyjohn and that he is beloved at Morning Star, the church which resides on Fourth Avenue SW in Hickory.

Pettyjohn was born in Gainesville, Georgia, and took a circuitous route to Hickory. He was raised on a farm in Georgia but when his family moved to Concord, North Carolina, Pettyjohn left school for a job as a bricklayer. It was a job he would hold for 13 years.

Pettyjohn was drafted into the United States Army and served in World War II for two years and two months as a combat engineer. He said he received four medals and an honorable discharge.

He then found his way to Century Furniture in Hickory, where he said he worked for 24 years.

“God has been good to me,” he said. “I have lived to see the first Black president.”

He added that he feels fortunate to still have a sound mind.

Pettyjohn is a widower. He said he enjoys time spent with his children Reon, Linda and Tim, and his grandchildren.

Longtime friend Geneva Fredrick said Pettyjohn is like a brother to her, and she is thankful for his strong mind and appetite.

As for Pettyjohn, his life and joys are simple.

“I enjoy going to church and seeing young people attend church,” he said. “I’m 98 years old and when God’s Holy Spirit comes over me, I can’t be still.”

He added, “When I think about how good God is to me, I explode with joy.”