History presentation, live music, and more

Local historian to discuss Hickory
Richard Eller, professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History, will be discussing the History of Hickory at the Lyerly House on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m.
Partnering with the Historical Association of Catawba County and in conjunction with the release of his new book, “Complete History of Hickory,” Eller will discuss the city’s history from the first Hickory Tree right up to the present.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will welcome and introduce Eller during the event at the Lyerly House, which is at 310 N. Center St. in Hickory.
Eller is the author of several books through Redhawk Publications, including on the 1944 polio epidemic, the Furniture Mart and Piedmont Airlines. His unique style of writing makes history come to life in an accessible manner for readers of all ages.
An initiative of Catawba Valley Community College, Redhawk Publications’ purpose is to publish and distribute course textbooks as well as artistic and academic contributions from the community and beyond.
For information on this event, to purchase the book or to learn more about Redhawk Publications, email Patricia Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.
Summer concerts continue in Valdese
The Valdese Family Friday Night summer series will continue Friday with the Skate Rink Jukebox beginning at 7 p.m. on the field behind the Old Rock School. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the summer nights in downtown Valdese.
Composed of some of Charlotte’s most versatile and talented musicians, Skate Rink Jukebox performs a wide variety of music ranging from dance, R&B, rock, country, and reggae to beach and easy listening.
Concessions will be available and provided by the Rock School Arts Foundation. They will also offer a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from the concessions and raffle sales go toward providing artistic opportunities for the Valdese community.
For information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night’s Concert Schedule go to www.visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Upcoming events at J.E. Broyhill Civic Center
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir has announced several upcoming Showcase of Stars events. The events feature returning favorites as well as some new faces for a variety of entertainment options.
The first event is the Milton Harkey bluegrass performance featuring Dailey & Vincent on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35.50 for adults and $15.50 for students and children.
Dubbed by CMT as the “Rock Stars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey & Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite bluegrass bands in America. Dailey & Vincent have won numerous awards for their uniquely contagious and riveting music.
Other performances include: the Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase hosted by Kay and Patrick Crouch on Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; performance by John Driskell Hopkins on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Masters of Soul on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Denver and the Mile High Orchestra on Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.; and Comedian Chonda Pierce on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is offering a Pick 3 Season Subscriber option. Patrons can pick three shows and receive a discounted subscriber rate. Patrons also can opt for an all-in rate of $84 that includes one ticket to all six shows.
All dates and scheduled performances are subject to change. All ticket prices listed include taxes and fees.
For information about becoming a season subscriber or for individual tickets, call the Civic Center box office at 828-726-2404 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.
Auditions to be held at HUB Station
The town of Hudson and the HUB Station Arts Center announced auditions for the drama/comedy “Welcome to Mitford” to be held Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the HUB Station, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.
Playwright Bob Inman incorporated several of acclaimed author Jan Karon’s Mitford novels into this intimate look into a North Carolina mountain community.
This endearing slice of life will remind you of people you encounter in your everyday journey. Parts are available for 13 men, 11 women and various Mitford residents, ranging in age from 11 to 75. Karon will be very involved in the production of the play she calls “superbly entertaining and authentic to the Mitford story.”
Auditions will consist of cold reading from the script. The show will be presented Sept. 24, 25 and Oct. 2 and 3. The play will be directed by Keith Smith.
For information, call 828-728-8272.