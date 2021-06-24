History presentation, live music, and more

Local historian to discuss Hickory

Richard Eller, professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History, will be discussing the History of Hickory at the Lyerly House on Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m.

Partnering with the Historical Association of Catawba County and in conjunction with the release of his new book, “Complete History of Hickory,” Eller will discuss the city’s history from the first Hickory Tree right up to the present.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will welcome and introduce Eller during the event at the Lyerly House, which is at 310 N. Center St. in Hickory.

Eller is the author of several books through Redhawk Publications, including on the 1944 polio epidemic, the Furniture Mart and Piedmont Airlines. His unique style of writing makes history come to life in an accessible manner for readers of all ages.

An initiative of Catawba Valley Community College, Redhawk Publications’ purpose is to publish and distribute course textbooks as well as artistic and academic contributions from the community and beyond.