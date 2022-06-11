 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
History of Juneteenth will be discussed

HICKORY — On Tuesday, June 14, at 6 p.m., people are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to meet Cynthia Villagomez, chair of the African American Heritage Committee for Winston-Salem and associate professor and Program Coordinator of History for the Department of History, Politics and Social Justice from Winston-Salem State University.

Villagomez will give a presentation about the history of Juneteenth and then facilitate a discussion about finding, documenting, and communicating African American heritage, specifically in the Hickory area. This event is part of a larger celebration of Juneteenth happening across Catawba County. No registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. 

