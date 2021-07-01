History and transportation museum to reopen in Caldwell

GRANITE FALLS —The Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum will reopen on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. beginning July 11.

In addition to new exhibits, the museum will feature Shuford Mills memorabilia, an exhibit postponed from 2020 when the company would have celebrated its 140th anniversary. Items to be displayed include a large collection of the company's newspaper, The Yarn Spinner, which contains valuable genealogical information in the form of birth, wedding and graduation announcements.

Located at 107 Falls Ave., the museum is in the former home of Andrew Baird, an early settler who once owned all of Granite Falls, most of Grace Chapel, and part of Rhodhiss. The building is the second-oldest residence in Caldwell County, built shortly after Fort Defiance.

Although the museum will be open to the public only on Sundays, members of the History Committee will provide tours at other times. The group is also seeking volunteers to enable the museum to reopen on Saturday afternoons. People interested in arranging a tour or in serving as guides may call the town office at 828-396-3131.