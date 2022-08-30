Historical murders in Catawba County: Young woman murdered at Startown church in 1908

In 1908, Willie Bollinger played her final song on the organ for the church she loved. The 19-year-old was stabbed and killed before she left the sanctuary.

Her assailant claimed he was only doing God’s will.

The details of Willie’s death on Sept. 13, 1908, and the events that led up to it are described in newspapers from that era.

An article printed in The Newton Enterprise on Sept. 17, 1908, describes what happened.

Nineteen-year-old Bollinger closed the organ as the Sunday service ended, walked down the aisle with her younger sister, and a young man named Lonnie Rader followed them.

Just as the sisters reached the last pew by the door, Rader stabbed Willie in the neck with a 5-inch-long knife. Willie fell over and Lonnie continued to stab her until he was pulled away by Yates Killian.

Killian was the only other man in the church when the attack happened. He picked Willie up, laid her on a pew and watched as she took her last few breaths. Willie’s mother returned to the church as her daughter died.

Willie’s body now rests at Jenkins Cemetery right next door to Startown Elementary School. The graveyard is visible from the school’s playground.

According to the Sept. 17 article, Lonnie Rader told many people that God told him to Kill Willie Bollinger.

“He said she was a witch, and all he regretted was that he had not killed her sooner,” the article read.

Rader had a history of mental problems. Before the stabbing death of Bollinger, he was taken to a state hospital in Morganton on Jan. 21, 1908, after becoming “violently insane.” He was released March 5.

A Newton article printed on Sept. 24, 1908, says that while Rader was at the hospital, he didn’t give the doctors any trouble but was dominated by delusions.

The article explains that Rader was released from the hospital after his father insisted on it. The superintendent of the hospital, John McCampbell, told the father that Rader should not be discharged. He warned the father that if Rader were to leave, then the hospital would not be responsible for him.

The Sept. 17 article also reveals another possible motive for why Rader stabbed Willie.

“Before he went to the hospital, he was much infatuated with Miss Bollinger. She did not encourage him in his attentions,” the article read.

Richard Eller is a local historian. He works at Catawba Valley Community College. He has read many articles on the case himself as well as other historic criminal events that happened in the Catawba County area.

“(Rader) was just obsessed with her,” Eller said. “She didn’t really want to have anything to do with him, and apparently told him so.”

After Rader returned from the hospital, Bollinger heard that Rader made threats against her life, but no one paid attention to them, including Bollinger, who considered the threats to be “only the harmless talk of a weak-minded man,” the Sept. 17 article read.

Although the Sept. 17 article portrays Rader as irrational and unstable, it later reads: “Since he has been in jail, he has talked freely to everybody who calls and seems to be rational on all other subjects but this one. He says he was doing the Lord’s will and does not regret it.”

Associate librarian Alex Floyd works at Catawba County Library in Newton, where copies of these articles can be found.

Floyd said Rader was declared insane by a jury and he was sent to a prison for the criminally insane.

“He ended up dying in prison in 1920,” he said.

Lonnie Rader is now buried at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Newton along with several of his family members. His tombstone says he died on June 14, 1920, at 36 years old. His headstone reads: “The trials ended, the rest is won.”

Following the murder, Willie’s father Wallace A. Bollinger attempted to sue the hospital and Rader’s family, Eller said.

“They never used the words wrongful death, but that’s how I think we would understand it these days,” Eller said.

Eller said Wallace Bollinger claimed the hospital negligently let Rader out so he was free to kill his daughter.

“The verdict was he couldn’t do that,” Eller said. “(The court) said no to (suing) the hospital, saying that he did not have the right to sue a state institution.”

Eller said Bollinger also tried to sue Rader’s father but there was no record of a lawsuit.

“It sounds like he gave it up,” Eller said.

The story of Willie Bollinger’s murder also is written on the back of her headstone. It reads “MURDERED: In the M.E. Church at Startown N.C. while attending Sunday School of Sept. 13, 1908 by Lon W. Rader, aided by a few others by keeping his threats and preparations secret for him.”