Historical association will preserve holiday memories

NEWTON — As another holiday season quickly approaches, the Historical Association of Catawba County understands how important it is to preserve stories of holidays past.

The association is asking people to help it record the stories of Catawba County starting with favorite holiday memories.

On Dec. 2, the association will be scanning photos (up to 10, and scrapbook pages are welcome) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and creating a digital exhibit on its website called "Catawba Holidays."

If you have pictures of Catawba County decorated for the holidays, the association would love those as well. It is celebrating all faiths and traditions: Christmas, Hanukkah, Yule, Kwanzaa, and others that represent the culture of Catawba County.

Scanning will be done at the Catawba County Museum of History in Newton. Photos will be scanned (you will take them home) and the following information will be written down:

• Who is in the photo?

• What are they doing?

• Where is the photo taken?

• Any memory you would like to share about the photo.

Call the Museum of History for more information at 828-465-0383 or visit the website at www.catawbahistory.org.