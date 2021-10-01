Historical association to pay contractors $400K in lawsuit settlement; total covered bridge repair cost exceeds $1 million

A lawsuit against the Catawba County Historical Association has been settled, according to court filings, with the organization asked to pay a contractor more than $400,000.

NHM Constructors, a contractor group out of Asheville, filed suit against the association in December 2019, claiming NHM did not get paid for repairs to the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge historic site, according to the original lawsuit.

The bridge was first damaged by rain and storms in 2013, and erosion began under the bridge. Because the storm was declared a state and national emergency, the repairs were funded by a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant. The grant increased several times to cover the cost of the project.

Work to repair the erosion began in January 2019, according to the lawsuit filed by NHM Constructors. Repairs were completed by June, but the company claimed it was still owed $408,000 and the historical association had not paid.

After months of negotiation and a mediation session in February, the lawsuit has been settled, according to a court filing and David Hood, the lawyer representing the historical association.