Historical association offers summer camps

NEWTON — The Historical Association of Catawba County is extending its deadline for summer camp registrations. Register under the Hands on History Summer Camp Tab on the Historical Association’s website. All children ages 8-11 are invited.

The first week of camp begins June 13 and will run until June 17. Its location will be the history museum located at the 1924 Old Newton Courthouse. That camp will be a deep dive into exhibits including gemstones and pottery. Campers will get the opportunity to do sluicing for gems on the front lawn and create their own pottery. These are just a few of the hands-on crafts and activities that the kids will do to learn and have fun all at the same time.

The second week of camp begins June 20 and will run until June 24. Its location will be the Murray’s Mill Historic District. This camp will be a more nature-driven experience where the kids will learn about the local wildlife and fauna around the mill as well as swim in the creek, enjoy a slip-n-slide, have a water balloon fight, and plant flowers that will grow and thrive at the mill.

The camps will run once more later in the summer as well, Week three will also be located at the history museum and will be from July 25 until July 29. Week four will be located at the mill once more and will be from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5.

Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is now open for all four weeks of camp. The new registration deadline for the first two weeks is Wednesday, June 8. The registration deadline for the final two weeks of summer camp will be Wednesday, July 20.

Visit www.catawbahistory.org or call 828-465-0383.