VALE — It is unusual to find historic dogtrot-style cabins in this part of North Carolina, making the Hoyle Dogtrot Cabin, circa 1850, a truly unique addition to Hart Square Village.

Prior to his passing, Hart Square Village founder Dr. Bob Hart shared, “the dogtrot required more restoration than any building at Hart Square, but I preserved it for its rare design.” This structure was moved to Hart Square in the 1980s for its continued preservation.

Hart Square Foundation was awarded a Preserving America Grant from Americana Corner to restore this historic cabin, as the front foundation sill log had split and was rotten and decaying. This was causing crushing and compressing of the structure.

When work commenced, it was discovered that in addition to settling in an unstable manner, the cabin was structurally unsound. Additional extensive rot and termite damage was discovered, with the rear foundation sill log also requiring replacement.

Contracted restorationist Austin Kirkland said that “if it were not for the chimneys anchoring each side of the cabin, the structure would have already collapsed.” A communitywide fundraising campaign ensued to perform the additional restoration work needed to stabilize the historic cabin and save it from collapse.

Development Director Lorissa Vines, says “We are so grateful to Americana Corner and all of the individual donors who came together to save the Hoyle Dogtrot Cabin from collapse. We could not preserve and share the history housed at Hart Square Village without this meaningful support. It truly takes a village to save the historic village.”

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.

Americana Corner was founded by Tom Hand in 2020 as an online resource to help others rediscover America’s founding and first century of expansion. The Preserving America Grant Program assists organizations that tell the story of our nation’s wonderful past and rekindle a love for American history in all its splendor.