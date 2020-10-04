Historic, panoramic: Business/home for sale in downtown Lenoir has a number of attractive features, including a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Today's Flair section highlights a historic downtown Lenoir location that offers architectural details as well as contemporary amenities.

The seller lists these as the most appealing features: natural light, large rooms, old-style wood stove, gas logs, hardwood floors, spacious laundry room, wooden ceilings and beam details, and a commercial sink in well-equipped kitchen.

The home/business sits at the corner or 207 Church Street NW, and 902 West Avenue NW in Lenoir.

What makes this home unique?

The two-story, yellow-brick building consists of a modern/historic blend of street level storefront/art gallery, mezzanine level open office space, and second floor loft apartment with staircase access to a roof deck.

The residential kitchen is distinguished by its reclaimed/repurposed wood island and commercial stainless sink. The hallway library includes an antique desk and floor-to-ceiling shelves, perfect for showcasing books and collectibles. The mix of wood craftsmanship and industrial details throughout adds old-world warmth and charm.