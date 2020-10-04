Historic, panoramic: Business/home for sale in downtown Lenoir has a number of attractive features, including a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Today's Flair section highlights a historic downtown Lenoir location that offers architectural details as well as contemporary amenities.
The seller lists these as the most appealing features: natural light, large rooms, old-style wood stove, gas logs, hardwood floors, spacious laundry room, wooden ceilings and beam details, and a commercial sink in well-equipped kitchen.
The home/business sits at the corner or 207 Church Street NW, and 902 West Avenue NW in Lenoir.
What makes this home unique?
The two-story, yellow-brick building consists of a modern/historic blend of street level storefront/art gallery, mezzanine level open office space, and second floor loft apartment with staircase access to a roof deck.
The residential kitchen is distinguished by its reclaimed/repurposed wood island and commercial stainless sink. The hallway library includes an antique desk and floor-to-ceiling shelves, perfect for showcasing books and collectibles. The mix of wood craftsmanship and industrial details throughout adds old-world warmth and charm.
The entryway of the retail space boasts original tile and terrazzo floors, and the nearly 15-foot-tall ceilings feature original pressed tin ceiling tiles. The building is currently used as an art and antique gallery. This space includes a kitchenette, 1.5 baths, a spacious storage room, and additional work or living space.
Are there historic features?
The National Register of Historic Places describes this property as a “commercial-style building with Classical Revival elements including four tall, narrow, cast-stone, torch-and-garland-motif panels at the cornice, flanking recessed brick panels with green tile diamond insets and pressed metal panels with torch-and-garland urn motifs above prism-glass transoms.”
As evidence of its versatility and rich history, this property has previously been occupied by New York Life Insurance Company, Crawford’s Drug Store, a physician’s office, and the Lenoir Stationery Company.
Walkability?
Situated in the revitalized downtown, residents and patrons can easily walk to restaurants, stores, churches, shops, and schools in the historic district of Lenoir.
Outdoor spaces?
The multi-use property is literally “topped off” with a rooftop sun room and deck, boasting panoramic views with short-range views of the architecture of historic downtown and long-range views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
