Historian to present program about Hickory's early years

HICKORY — A planned sesquicentennial (150th) celebration for Hickory in 2020 saw some events delayed due to the pandemic.

One of those observances was a meeting of the Catawba County Genealogical Society featuring noted Catawba County historian Gary Freeze. Finally, that meeting can take place. The public is invited to join the Catawba County Genealogical Society on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory to hear Freeze talk about the early years of Hickory. Find out what was going on in Hickory in 1870 and what her neighboring communities were saying about the new town in the northwest corner of the county.

Freeze is best noted for his three-volume epic "The Catawbans," and material from that history is the basis for this presentation, as well as new information discovered since those books were published.

Freeze holds graduate and undergraduate degrees from the University of North Carolina and served on the faculty of both Erskine College and Catawba College. He has been a frequent presenter to the Catawba County Genealogical Society for more than 30 years. All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public.