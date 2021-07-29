Historian to discuss Hickory's past, present

HICKORY — The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. for an evening with Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Professor Richard Eller.

Eller will discuss his most recent book, "Hickory: A Complete History," and relate some of the stories behind the creation of Hickory.

"Hickory: A Complete History" provides a glimpse into the rich traditions of the people of Hickory and key events from Hickory’s beginnings as a waystation for pioneers traveling to the Appalachian backcountry up until 2020.

Eller tells the stories of resilient farmers and innovative business people that helped create a dynamic town. He details the culture and social organizations that continue to promote growth and innovation in Hickory today.

Eller is a historian who focuses on western North Carolina, its people and traditions in an effort to understand the role the area has played in creating its own vibrant and unique culture. With books and documentaries on Piedmont Airlines, the 1944 polio epidemic (as a contributor) and an upcoming volume on the western North Carolina furniture industry, he delves into much of what made the world of the foothills tick.