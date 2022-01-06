Historian to address Catawba County NAACP

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m. Leslie Dula McKesson will lead a special program to demystify the term “critical race theory” and put it in a real-life lived experience context.

McKesson, from Lenoir, holds three degrees from Appalachian State University — M.A. in higher education, Ed.S. in higher education, and Ed.D. in educational leadership. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In 2019, McKesson was appointed to the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. This appointment was based on her experience as the first African American academic dean at Western Piedmont Community College, the first African American president of the Historic Burke Foundation, her doctoral work on education attainment experiences of African-American males, and her research and writing to preserve her family history in her award-winning book “Black and White: The Story of Harriet Harshaw and Squire James Alfred Dula.”

“I’m greatly looking forward to a lively and valuable program,” said Jerry L. McCombs, president of the Catawba County Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

This meeting will be held via conference call. To participate, call McCombs at 828-310-6918 by Saturday, Jan. 8.