Hildebran man dies in Bolton Road wreck in Catawba County
A Hildebran man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Bolton Road in Catawba County on Tuesday.

Todd Martin Bradshaw, 57, was driving north on Bolton Road near Hudson Chapel Road in a 2005 GMC Sierra around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Bradshaw ran off the road to the right in a curve, went down an embankment and his vehicle overturned into a creek. He died from his injuries on the scene, according to law enforcement.

Bradshaw was wearing his seatbelt and investigators do not suspect he was impaired, the release said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

