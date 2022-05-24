Hildebran installs patriotic banners downtown

HILDEBRAN — The Hildebran Town Council recently initiated installing patriotic banners in the downtown district to honor fallen veterans and their families beginning on Memorial Day.

Thirty-two banners will be placed along U.S. 70 and S Center Street for Memorial Day. They will be taken down on Labor Day.

Council wanted to honor fallen soldiers and their families on Memorial Day while honoring the country on Independence Day and workers on Labor Day.

Town officials hope that as people drive through town and see the banners they will be reminded of the sacrifices veterans have made.

Anyone who wants to honor the fallen in Hildebran is welcome to attend Hildebran Heritage & Development Association's first summer Cruise-In on Saturday, May 28, at 5 p.m. HHDA will have a fireworks show at dusk.