Hildebran High School Class of 1960 Honors WWII Veteran

The Hildebran High School class of 1960 pays tribute to a local veteran each year on Memorial Day. This year, the group will recognize WWII veteran Clifford Wilson, who died on May 23.
Before his death, Clifford and his wife, Lorena, attended the 2019 observance. Tribute was paid to Glen Eckard, who had lived in Icard and was killed in action in France during WWII, leaving a wife and four young children.
It was during this observance that Clifford and Lorena, residents of Connelly Springs, shared first-hand accounts of the horrors of war and the life of families who lived in continual fear of losing sons, brothers and husbands.
The Wilsons
Clifford was drafted into the Army in September 1942, leaving his family and his longtime sweetheart Lorena Childers behind. After basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and advance training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was transferred to California and then to Tennessee for intense medic training.
Clifford was given an eight-day furlough back home after a full year of training. He wasted no time as he and Lorena were married August 25, 1943. Lorena kept a diary in which she recorded daily events beginning the Christmas of 1941. She wrote the day before their wedding, “Clifford came after me this morning and we went to town to get my wedding clothes. $6.00 for my shoes. $5.00 for my wedding dress.”
Their marriage lasted nearly 78 years before Lorena passed away May 11, 2021, 12 days before Clifford’s passing. He was in declining health and his beloved wife’s death was devastating to him.
Clifford’s daughter, Nancy Edwards, believes Lorena’s death led to the weakening of his long struggle to survive. Clifford also suffered another recent great loss when his son, Danny, was killed in a motorcycle accident on April 18, 2021. Danny was a Vietnam War Army veteran who served in the First Air Cavalry.
WWII
Clifford’s first overseas duty began in Northern Ireland where he was assigned to the 28th Infantry Regiment, 8th Army Division, Medical Corps. He had no medical experience, and recalled, “We trained every day and learned to perform various medical procedures.”
Although unknown to him at the time, Clifford was being trained to participate in the eventual Allied D-Day invasion of Europe on June 6, 1944. The 8th Division arrived one month later on July 6.
Clifford vividly remembered landing on the beach at LeHavre and the ferocious fighting that followed. Many lives were lost and injuries to the soldiers were horrendous.
Tending to the injured and dying men took an enormous toll on the emotions of the young medics continually facing their challenges both day and night, week after week. Clifford recalled, “I was right there with the boys on the front lines and so many young men were wounded. I heard their screams, saw them cry and watched them die. It was all so hard to bear.”
After six months of medic duty, Clifford was given duties in Belgium as a truck driver where he worked with soldiers from Spain, Italy, Belgium, France and Russia who had been German prisoners. The job was dangerous, as it required them to haul ammunition and stack it along the road for the troops to take into battle.
Clifford also served as a driver for high-level officers. One such mission required his driving an officer some 200 miles to Paris; a trip he never forgot. He recalled, “We had completed the mission in Paris and were half way back to Belgium when we heard the news. The war was over.”
Clifford returned to the United States aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Enterprise. He and Lorena made their home near where they grew up. The couple lived in Connelly Springs since 1966.
Since it was not possible for the Hildebran class of 1960 to personally honor Clifford and Lorena this Memorial Day, a flag stating, ‘A Grateful Nation Remembers 1941-1945 World War II,’ was presented in their honor to their daughter, Nancy, and Clifford’s brother, Steve, who is a member of Hildebran’s 1960 class. The flag will be flown at the Wilson’s home as a salute to Clifford and all veterans.