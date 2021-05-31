Hildebran High School Class of 1960 Honors WWII Veteran

Their marriage lasted nearly 78 years before Lorena passed away May 11, 2021, 12 days before Clifford’s passing. He was in declining health and his beloved wife’s death was devastating to him.

Clifford’s daughter, Nancy Edwards, believes Lorena’s death led to the weakening of his long struggle to survive. Clifford also suffered another recent great loss when his son, Danny, was killed in a motorcycle accident on April 18, 2021. Danny was a Vietnam War Army veteran who served in the First Air Cavalry.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WWII

Clifford’s first overseas duty began in Northern Ireland where he was assigned to the 28th Infantry Regiment, 8th Army Division, Medical Corps. He had no medical experience, and recalled, “We trained every day and learned to perform various medical procedures.”

Although unknown to him at the time, Clifford was being trained to participate in the eventual Allied D-Day invasion of Europe on June 6, 1944. The 8th Division arrived one month later on July 6.

Clifford vividly remembered landing on the beach at LeHavre and the ferocious fighting that followed. Many lives were lost and injuries to the soldiers were horrendous.