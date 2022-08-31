Hiking club to gather at South Mountain State Park

HICKORY — Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and Hickory Public Library have teamed up to bring you Hickory's newest hiking club, Hickory Hikers.

The club's next adventure is Saturday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m. at South Mountain State Park. This club is open to hikers of all ages and experience levels. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participation is free, but registration is required, and space is limited.

For more details about the hike, call Austin Cheek at 828-328-3997 or call the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 828-304-0500.

South Mountain State Park is located at 3001 S Mountain Park, Connelly Springs, NC 28612. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-328-3997 or sign up online https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/event/hickory-hikers-club/2022-06-18/ .