 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Highway patrol, sheriff's office involved in shooting on U.S. 321 in Caldwell County

  • Updated
  • 0

A N.C. Highway Patrol state trooper and Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy were involved with a shooting in Caldwell County Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement is investigating a car wreck and officer-involved shooting on U.S. 321 near Mission Road. Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Capt. Aaron Barlowe said a sheriff's deputy was involved and fired their weapon. Highway patrol was also directly involved with the shooting, Barlowe said.

No deaths were confirmed as of 4:30 p.m., Barlowe said.

This article will be updated as more detail become available.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert