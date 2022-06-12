Highway patrol, sheriff's office involved in shooting on U.S. 321 in Caldwell County

A N.C. Highway Patrol state trooper and Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy were involved with a shooting in Caldwell County Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement is investigating a car wreck and officer-involved shooting on U.S. 321 near Mission Road. Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Capt. Aaron Barlowe said a sheriff's deputy was involved and fired their weapon. Highway patrol was also directly involved with the shooting, Barlowe said.

No deaths were confirmed as of 4:30 p.m., Barlowe said.

