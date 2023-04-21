Business, government and community leaders from across Catawba County gathered at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Wednesday for the annual Future of Catawba County Summit.

Hosted by the Chamber of Catawba County, the annual event allows leaders to learn about the major issues shaping the community.

This year’s summit included presentations on the relationship between higher education and business, how a lack of child care options affects the workforce and an overview of the broader economy.

Here is a look at some of the major topics of discussion.

Role of colleges, universities in the community

Catawba County will soon be the site of three institutions of higher learning as Appalachian State University prepares to open its Hickory campus in the fall.

App State’s arrival will expand the higher education landscape in Hickory, adding a four-year, public university to an area long served by a community college and private university.

Leaders from all three of those institutions — Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw, Lenoir-Rhyne University President Fred Whitt and App State Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs J.J. Brown — all took part in a forum discussing the relationship between higher education and the business community.

The representatives reiterated their commitment to maintaining partnerships with the business community while also emphasizing some of the individual advantages and focuses of their respective organizations.

Hinshaw highlighted Catawba Valley Community College’s long-standing relationships with industry, pointing to initiatives such as the Furniture Academy which were implemented to directly meet needs of businesses.

Whitt said Lenoir-Rhyne, as a private university, is able to adapt quickly in making changes and responding to needs. Brown focused on App State’s mission of providing education access, particularly for low-income and first generation college students.

Hinshaw said it would be critical for the three institutions to work closely together to ensure they are best serving the community and not duplicating services.

“We don’t have to be everything to everybody,” Hinshaw said. “We can identify those assets that you all need here and then work together to strategically position those programs to ensure that we’re creating the impacts that we need. If we’re duplicating things, then we’re not being efficient with the taxpayer money.”

Child care as a business problem

From a declining number of slots to high costs, parents in Catawba County face significant challenges when it comes to getting child care.

Catawba County Partnership for Children Executive Director Kim Holden made the case that the child care problem extends to businesses, as well.

Holden gave an overview of what she described as a child care crisis in Catawba County, saying, “There are not enough child care slots to accommodate current employees. There are also not enough slots to accommodate new employees that we want to hire.”

She said the number of children in child care has fallen from 3,400 in 2008 to 2,700 currently. There are 124 openings for child care teacher positions, which creates a gap of 840 children who cannot be served in child care settings, Holden said.

Holden said this has a direct impact on businesses because of the pressure it puts on employees, contributing to problems such as absenteeism, turnover and lower productivity.

Jonathan McGinnis, the director of financial planning, accounting and reporting at Hickory manufacturer HSM Solutions, said he has seen first-hand how child care worries affect the professional lives of parents and people who are expecting.

“There’s a lot of that pent-up anxiety and it causes a lot of stress,” McGinnis said. “Can I even absorb a responsibility at my current job? If I’m looking at a new employee, they’ve got concerns: ‘Can I even take on a new position?’”

Holden and the others who spoke about child care listed a range of things businesses could do to help employees, from offering flexible work schedules to sharing costs for child care to even providing child care at work.

Analyst predicts ‘mild recession’

Truist Advisory Services Senior Vice President and Senior Analyst Jeff Terrell said he is expecting a recession in the United States during the second half of this year but said the impact was not likely to be severe.

“Our outlook for 2023 is we do anticipate a mild recession in the second half of the year,” Terrell said, adding that the timeframe could move up based on factors such as tightened credit standards.

He also spoke approvingly of the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hikes, saying these would help return the economy to a more normal rate after more than a decade of low rates.

Terrell also dismissed concerns about the stability of the banking system following recent bank failures.

“All this stuff about banking crisis, it’s a bunch of bunk,” Terrell said. “There were three banks that were poorly run that didn’t know how to manage risk on their balance sheet.”