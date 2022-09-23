High school students sought for Youth Council

NEWTON — Applications are being accepted through the month of September for high school students who would like to be part of the Catawba County Youth Council.

Through the Youth Council’s monthly meetings and projects, teens have the chance to build their leadership skills, learn more about local issues, and build a connection to local government and nonprofits in the county.

Ashley Hinostroza-Villacorta, a Youth Council member and Challenger student, explained that “Youth Council exposes students to a variety of different experiences, including forming connections with leaders in the community, helping to plan community projects, and having the chance to participate in a variety of different volunteer opportunities. It helps students to develop skills such as leadership, teamwork, and perseverance.”

The Youth Council meets monthly on a Monday evening. Meetings are most often held at the Agriculture Resources Center in Newton, but location can vary. The online application is available at https://go.ncsu.edu/ccyc22. Students may also request the printed application by contacting Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 or emailing donna_mull@ncsu.edu.

According to Donna Mull, Youth Council adviser, the group strives to have each school in the county, including private and home schools, represented on the council. There is a particular need for additional students from Newton-Conover, Hickory City Schools, Bunker Hill, Maiden High School and home-school students.

The Youth Council consists of 30 high school students selected through an application process to serve as representatives from their respective schools. For the current school year the Youth Council officers have chosen the theme “Change Agents” and will be hearing from different elected leaders that influence change. The teens will also be involved in different volunteer projects throughout the county, which started with volunteering with the United Way School Supply Drive by sorting items at the August meeting.

The Youth Council is a collaborative effort of Catawba County government, United Way, and Cooperative Extension. The council operates as a part of 4-H, so students also have the opportunity to participate in citizenship activities that are offered by 4-H.

Last year, council members attended NC 4-H Citizenship Focus and NC Youth Legislative Assembly, which complimented the council goals. A favorite and annual project of the Youth Council includes reviewing and awarding the United Way youth grants.

A team of officers and adult advisers guide the work of the Council. Officers for the 2022-23 school year are: president, Ameera Raja, from University Christian High School; Madeline Beisler, St Stephens High; and Isabella Tupman, Christopher Gulan-Duran, and Makala Pitman from Challenger High School. Advisers for the Youth Council are Donna Mull, 4-H agent with Cooperative Extension; Siobhan Loendorf, Catawba County Library director; and Jordan Ledford, Council on Adolescents director.