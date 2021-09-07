High school students can earn credits early from Lenoir-Rhyne

HICKORY — For more than a decade, the Lenoir-Rhyne University High School Honors Academy has prepared local high school students for college by offering affordable and accessible credits to local students.

Started in 2007, HSSA has allowed hundreds of students the opportunity to earn credits toward their college degree while still in high school. In addition, alumni of the program have graduated and entered college with a year or more of credits toward their degree.

Students accepted into the program enroll in English Honors III or IV, as many as three courses during the fall term and up to four courses during the spring term.

To provide information about this program, LR is hosting an information session at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, for high school juniors, high school seniors and their parents. Register at lr.edu/HSSA.

Applications for the 2022-23 school year are due Feb. 1, 2022 and can be found online at lr.edu/HSSA. First preference for admission will be given to students enrolled in the Catawba County, Hickory Public or Newton-Conover school systems. If space is available, the university will also consider students from private schools, homeschools and other school systems.

For more information, contact Jessie Haynes, assistant director of undergraduate admission at jessie.haynes@lr.edu.