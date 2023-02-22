HICKORY — Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School announced its upcoming “Prom Cakes” prom fundraiser event, which will be held on March 4 from 8-11 a.m.

The event will feature a breakfast meal, which includes pancakes made fresh on site, bacon or sausage, toppings, and a beverage, all for $10 in cash or $12 online. The Prom Committee and Culinary Department are organizing the fundraiser. This event is open to the public.