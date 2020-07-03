High Point Market Authority receives COVID-19 funds

HIGH POINT — The North Carolina General Assembly has approved funding for the High Point Market Authority to implement additional measures to ensure the health and safety of attendees in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the upcoming Fall Market, scheduled for Oct. 13-21.
The state will provide the Market Authority with $725,000 from the funds they received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
This relief program stipulates recipients must use the funds for COVID-19-specific activities. The Market Authority will utilize the funds to implement additional safeguards and measures aimed at mitigating COVID-19 exposure risk while on-site during Market.
Registration for Fall Market will open in mid-July at www.highpointmarket.org.
