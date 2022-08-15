Hiddenite Center to present free laser show

HIDDENITE — A one-of-a-kind indoor laser show will be presented by Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. This free event will take place on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. at The HAHC Educational Complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

All ages will be fascinated by a beautiful 45-minute light show synchronized with classics from Pink Floyd to Daft Punk. The show will be performed by Creative LaZer Designs from Wilkes County.

Snacks will be sold and donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds from concessions and any donations received will go to help fund more arts and heritage programs for Alexander County and the Northwest North Carolina region.

To make reservations, call 828-632-6966, or register online by visiting hiddenitearts.org, or The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Facebook event page. Reservations are encouraged.

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.