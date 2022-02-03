 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hiddenite Center to host painted barn quilt class
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announces registration for a painted barn quilt class that will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. The class instructor is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville.

Students will create their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $55 for Hiddenite Center members and $60 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. All the participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Pre-paid registration is required by calling 828-632-6966. Class size is limited, so early registration is encouraged. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

For more information, call 828-632-6966.

