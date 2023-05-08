HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the public to a retirement reception and celebration for Karen Walker, who is retiring after serving the Center for 38 years. The reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Road).

Walker is known throughout the community for her dedication to providing arts and heritage programming to the region, for her support of local and aspiring artists, and for her kindness. She has touched many lives during her tenure and has left a lasting mark on the Hiddenite Center.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.