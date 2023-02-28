HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host its first steak dinner fundraiser on Saturday, April1, at 7 p.m. to celebrate Alexander County heritage. Proceeds raised will support the preservation of the Historic Lucas Mansion, specifically repairs to the second-floor roof.

The Hiddenite Center’s board of directors and staff are asking area businesses and the public to support this event by purchasing tickets at $50 each ($500 per table) or by becoming a sponsor of the event at the levels of $1,000, $1,500 or $2,000. Both sponsorships and tickets may be purchased online by visiting hiddenitearts.org.

A steak dinner consisting of a ribeye steak, baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert will be served.

Dinner will be followed by a performance by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, humorist and storyteller Jerry Harmon of Alexander County. Harmon has performed both nationally and internationally. “Want to Come Home,” “Walk Softly,” and “Made of Time” are among his original songs. Mark Lackey will serve as auctioneer during a live auction.

Call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org for more information.