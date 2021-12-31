 Skip to main content
Hiddenite Center plans painted barn quilt class
HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is registering participants for a painted barn quilt class on  Saturday, Feb. 19.

The instructor for this popular class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

In this make-and-take class, Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner-level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $55 for Center members and $60 for the public. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.

Pre-paid registration is required by calling 828-632-6966. Class size is limited so early registration is encouraged. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners and operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.

For more information about the Hiddenite Center, visit hiddenitearts.org, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.

