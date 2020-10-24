Hiddenite Center plans online auction

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host it's first online auction as part of the Harvest the Arts fundraiser beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. and continuing until Friday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.

Each item will be listed on the Center's Facebook page. Participants are asked to place their bids as comments under each item's photo. Auction items range from collectibles and furniture to cakes and hand crafted items. Follow the Center's Facebook page to catch previews of auction items as they are released and to begin bidding on Oct. 28.

The online Facebook auction is taking the place of the Center's Blue Moon BBQ fundraiser event which was postponed until a later date as a safety precaution. As part of the Harvest the Arts fundraiser, the public is asked to consider becoming a friend of the Center or take this opportunity to make a donation by visiting the Center's website www.hiddenitearts.org or by calling 828-632-6966 to donate by phone.