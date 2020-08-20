Hiddenite Center plans fruit sculpture class

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Center announced plans for a fruit sculpture class to be offered on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1-3 p.m. Phecy Prichard will demonstrate her fruit-carving skills as participants learn techniques to prepare delicious creations to make any banquet table a work of art.
Fresh summer fruit will be provided for this fun afternoon class. Bring a large and small sharpened knife and a large tray to take home your creations. Cost is $28 nonmembers, and $25 for members. The class will be held at the Center’s educational complex. Call the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 for registration and pre-payment.
Social distancing and safety protocol will be in place to provide a safe learning environment for everyone. Limited space is available.
Visit the Hiddenite Center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org, email info@hiddenitearts@gmail.com, call 828-632-6966, or follow the Center on Facebook or Instagram.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.