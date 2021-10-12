Hiddenite Center plans benefit chicken meal

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces a Port-a-Pit chicken meal sale to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The plate will include half a chicken by Port-A-Pit, slaw, baked beans, roll, and dessert. Cost of the boxed lunch is $10 each. Bottled water or canned soft drinks will be available for an additional $1 each.

The location of this drive-through lunch is the former Alexander County Hospital parking lot at 226 N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville.

Delivery will be available for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile radius.

Call 828-632-6966 for preorders, deliveries, and for additional information.

A portion of the proceeds of this fundraiser will be donated to VetCom of Alexander County in honor of area veterans.

For more information, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.