Hiddenite Center offers smartphone photography workshop

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is hosting a new workshop — Smartphone Photography by Sarah Loudermilk of Laze L Farm Photography.

Loudermilk has been a full-time professional photographer for over five years and has enjoyed taking photos for more than 20 years. She looks forward to sharing her passion for photography and expertise with others.

The workshop is open to all skill levels. Participants will learn how to better capture and edit pictures using iPhone or android devices. This workshop will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road Hiddenite). The cost is $15 for Friends of the Center and $25 for non-members.

To register by phone, call 828-632-6966. Or visit www.hiddenitearts.org to register online.

