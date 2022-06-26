Hiddenite Center offers kids' painting workshop

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will offer a painting workshop for kids ages 6-11 on Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the educational complex art classroom at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Artist Abby Hicks of the Bethlehem community will instruct students and lead them in creating their own 8-by-10-inch canvas creation. Pre-registration is required. Cost for the workshop is $20 for the two-hour session. Visit hiddenitearts.org to access online registration or call 828-632-6966.