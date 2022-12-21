Hiddenite Center offers fun painting parties

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is offering two new and fun painting parties in January — one for adults and one specialized for tweens and teens.

The Hiddenite Center’s outreach artist Abby Moretz of the Bethlehem community will lead participants in the parties in creating their own art while having loads of fun and making new friends. No artistic experience is necessary to participate.

The adult painting party will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 7-10 p.m. at Brushy Mtn Brews in Taylorsville (42 W. Main Ave.) Participants will paint an 11-by-14-inch canvas.

Materials will be provided to participants. Cost to join the party is $25 for Friends of the Center or $30 for nonmembers.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the painting party for tweens and young teenagers will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Participants will paint an 11-by-14-inch canvas. Cost is $20 for Friends of the Center or $25 for nonmembers. All materials and a snack will be provided.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. To book private painting parties with Abby Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.