Hiddenite Center offers free Black history exhibit
Hiddenite Center offers free Black history exhibit

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center is presenting an exhibit in recognition of Black History Month.

The exhibit is titled “When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina."

The exhibit is curated by Ann Miller Woodford in partnership with the Mountain Heritage Center and sponsored by One Dozen Who Care, Inc.

The panel exhibit and photos will be on display Jan. 12 through Feb. 28 on the second floor of the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lucas Mansion exhibits are free and open to the public.

This exhibit is on loan from the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center in Black Mountain. This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.

