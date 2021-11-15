Hiddenite Center offers evening with Santa and Mrs. Claus

HIDDENITE — As a special part of its Christmas season at the Lucas Mansion the Hiddenite Center has organized a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

This family friendly event is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

Cost of admission is $5 per adult and $3 for each child (4-17) accompanied by an adult. Ages 3 and younger are welcome to attend without charge. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP so that Santa’s helpers can better prepare for your visit.

Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be filled with lights, sights, and sounds of the season set in this year’s theme, “Christmas — A Time to Sparkle and Shine.” Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages in the gazebo on the Lucas Mansion lawn.

Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, enjoy sweets, and cocoa.

For more information, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.