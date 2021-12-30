Hiddenite Center offers Burns Night Celebration

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center invites the community to join in a celebration of Scottish heritage in the region with the Center’s annual Robert Burns Night Celebration.

The festivities will be held at the Center's Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Tickets are $18 each which includes a Scottish meal and musical entertainment by Studio 3.

Ticket reservations are required and may be made by calling the Center’s Lucas Mansion at 828-632-6966. Tickets may be picked up prior to the event at the Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Road) or held at Will Call. The Lucas Mansion hours for ticket pickup are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Born in January of 1759, Robert Burns was one of the most celebrated poets of all time. A poet and lyricist, Burns is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and was a pioneer of the Romantic Movement. Many of his poems and songs such as the classic “Auld Lang Syne,” are still performed today.

Guests at the Jan. 27 event are encouraged to dress in their tartans and plaids.