Hiddenite Center JAM program receives grant

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center recently received notification that its Junior Appalachian Musician Program was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Wayne Henderson Foundation Grant. This program is dedicated to the preservation of traditional Appalachian-style music.

This grant helps to subsidize tuition for students. Registrations are currently being accepted for the JAM classes on Tuesday afternoons from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. beginning April 27 at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Sulphur Springs Road, in Hiddenite. Traditional “group style” instruction is available in guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and bass. Loaner instruments are provided to JAM students at no charge based on available inventory. Cost is $30 for the six-week series.