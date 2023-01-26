Hiddenite Center features work by ASU art department

This bi-annual exhibit will showcase pieces by the university’s art faculty members. The exhibit will be curated by Jennie Carlisle of the Smith Gallery at ASU. The exhibit will bring together works of diverse media and subject matters.

The Hiddenite Center thanks the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts for their involvement and assistance in making this exhibit possible. This exhibit will be on display at the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion Feb. 1-25. As always, all art exhibits are free and open to the public during the hours of 10 am to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.