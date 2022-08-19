Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts to be Sept. 24

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present the 41st annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

The street festival of family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages has featured diversely talented artists, crafters, and performers since 1981 with four performance stages.

The 2022 theme for the festival is “An Out of This World Celebration” inspired by the artwork of the exhibiting artist Chris Parsons, who will be featured in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery and present during Celebration to meet visitors. Admission to the gallery is free.

The historic James Paul Lucas Mansion is the hub for the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center and the nucleus of the festival. It is home to the 1914 house museum, the Alexander County Visitor Center, a gemstone display, an antique toy and doll museum, and a gazebo where dance troupes and other performances will take place during Celebration.

The FolkLife Pavilion is a step back in time where hands-on demonstrations in traditional folkways and folk art are presented by heritage artists at the cabin area of the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex. Performances will include old-time music and multicultural performances provided with funding by South Arts.

The Children’s Art in Action area will feature the App State Geobago and Art Bus with make-and-take crafts and hands-on activities made possible by funding from Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University. The popular Appalachian State Steely Pan Steel Band will perform at the Hiddenite Baptist Church stage and is provided with funding by Sharpe Chair at Appalachian State.

Gospel performances will take place on the front porch of Hiddenite Methodist Church.

Registration is still open to vendors interested in showcasing talents, fine arts and crafts.

Applications may be accessed online at hiddenitearts.org, email at info@hiddenitearts.org, or by calling 828-632-6966. Cost for a 10-by-10-foot vendor space is $50 per space. More information and details can be found on the application. Public information booths are available for nonprofit organizations, businesses, and individuals at $25 each.