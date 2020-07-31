Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts canceled

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announced that the 39th annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts has been canceled.
The celebration, traditionally held on the fourth Saturday in September, attracts thousands of people to Hiddenite. For the safety of the public and in keeping with governmental and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not be held this year.
Karen Walker, assistant to the director of the Hiddenite Center, said plans are underway for a drive-by Celebration Luncheon to Go on Tuesday, Sept. 22, as a fundraiser. Call the Hiddenite Center's office at 828-632-6966 to reserve lunch to go. Center staff and volunteers will greet you as you drive by to pick up lunch orders between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day at the Hiddenite Center's Educational Complex. Donation for the boxed lunch is $10 and includes chicken salad croissant with pasta salad, fruit, and dessert.
Donations can also be made to the Hiddenite Center by calling 828-632-6966.
Donna Latham, director of the Hiddenite Center, encouraged people to take time to become a “Friend” of the Center to support its programming and take ownership of the arts organization.
"Donations help us to provide arts opportunities to students in our county such as theatrical performances, dinner theaters such as the Madrigal Feaste, and classes at the Educational Complex such as dance, art, pottery, quilting, online classes, exhibits, and workshops," Latham said.
Visit the Hiddenite Center's website at www.hiddenitearts.org.
