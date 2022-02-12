Hidden Figures: A look at six people who made an impact on Hickory's Black community

Thursday was a night of celebration of Hickory’s Black history at the Ridgeview library as six figures were highlighted for their impact on the community.
While these individuals may not have been celebrities — the program referred to them as “hidden figures” — their significant role in shaping the community was evident from the recollections of family and community members who spoke at the event, which was sponsored by The Friends of the Ridgeview Library.
There were those who told the stories of Hickory’s Black community through words and images. Others devoted their lives to birthing, raising and educating children.
Generosity was another common theme, with at least one of the individuals offering their talents for free in order to serve the community.
Community chroniclers
Ellis “Bo” Johnson made his contribution in the newspaper business. He started out by delivering papers.
Johnson’s cousin Jessie Collins Walker recalled Johnson telling her about delivering papers with his cousin and brother.
“They would always have competition to see who could throw their newspaper the farthest and who had the best, neatest roll of the three of them,” Walker said. “I don’t doubt Bo won most of the time.”
Johnson later went on to become a reporter and writer for the Hickory Daily Record.
In that role, he defined a key moment in Ridgeview’s history by christening the 1964 Ridgeview High School Panthers Football, which held its opponents scoreless in that undefeated season, as “The Untouchables.”
Since he was the one to crown the team, it is perhaps fitting that he would be the one to dethrone them. Walker reflected on the commentary Johnson provided the night the team’s streak came to an end.
“The mighty Untouchables,” Johnson declared from the booth, “have finally been touched.” The crowd was none too appreciative.
“They ran to the booth and tried to knock it down and Bo with it,” Walker said.
Then there was Marvin Derr, a photographer.
Community member Glenda McCorkle said Derr enjoyed telling the children “to look happy when he would take pictures, to smile, to look good.”
She said Derr never got nervous taking photographs until he came upon a particularly high-profile assignment: a big wedding at the prestigious St. Paul AME Zion Church.
“You know you had to be right to go up in Zion because you know Zion was the church,” McCorkle said.
Matriarchs and a patriarch
Three of the figures highlighted had a hand in raising the children of the community.
Josephine Culbreath was often there at the start, serving as a midwife.
The sound of family members knocking at the door and asking, “Is Mrs. Culbreath ready? The baby is coming,” would prompt Culbreath to retrieve the canvas bag filled with her supplies, her great-granddaughter Shayla Thompson said.
“Consequently as children, we were never allowed to touch the delivery bag,” Thompson said. “We called it the miracle bag and knew in our hearts that mama was going to help the stork again.”
Thompson said Culbreath saw helping with the deliveries as a calling that she would perform even when families were not able to compensate Culbreath for her work.
“If you didn’t have the money or if you couldn’t pay the $15 or $20, she would be there regardless and in her mind she was assisting in the Lord’s work,” Thompson said.
Once the children were born, women such as Victoria Scott were standing ready to care for the community’s children.
Glenda McCorkle said she was one of the children who “Mom Vic” helped raise. She spoke fondly of her times at Scott’s house with the other children, playing games in the yard and going in for meals of pork and beans, hot dogs and bologna.
Scott was a caring guardian. She was also a disciplinarian. McCorkle said she saw that side when she and some other children got into Scott’s snuff.
Scott caught on to it when she saw “she didn’t have no snuff,” McCorkle said.
The children were able to put off a spanking from Scott but were not so successful once they got back to their parents, McCorkle said.
James Killian is the only one of the six hidden figures who is still living. He made his impact as a principal and teacher at schools such as East Hickory Elementary School.
Janice Thompson, Killian’s niece, said he was a perfectionist who worked hard to impart a strong core of values onto students and to build up school pride.
She said his achievements included bringing a cafeteria to East Hickory.
“As a small school and in a small community, it was a phenomenal move,” Thompson said. “Now, you talking about some good cooking. We had some meals there at that school.”
Selfless Seamstress
Sallie Foster spent 65 of her 90 years working as a seamstress in Hickory, a task her grandson Patrick Foster described as “a joy rather than a labor of work.”
Her first projects were dresses for her family before she branched out to serving outside clients.
Patrick Foster said one of her legacies was helping families with limited means afford clothing they would not have been able to otherwise.
Like Culbreath, Foster was willing to do work for people even if it meant at times she would not be paid, her grandson said.
“She was often asked, ‘Why don’t you charge more?’’ and her reply would be, ‘They pay what they can afford and I just enjoy sewing,’” Patrick Foster said.
