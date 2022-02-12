Hidden Figures: A look at six people who made an impact on Hickory's Black community

Matriarchs and a patriarch

Three of the figures highlighted had a hand in raising the children of the community.

Josephine Culbreath was often there at the start, serving as a midwife.

The sound of family members knocking at the door and asking, “Is Mrs. Culbreath ready? The baby is coming,” would prompt Culbreath to retrieve the canvas bag filled with her supplies, her great-granddaughter Shayla Thompson said.

“Consequently as children, we were never allowed to touch the delivery bag,” Thompson said. “We called it the miracle bag and knew in our hearts that mama was going to help the stork again.”

Thompson said Culbreath saw helping with the deliveries as a calling that she would perform even when families were not able to compensate Culbreath for her work.

“If you didn’t have the money or if you couldn’t pay the $15 or $20, she would be there regardless and in her mind she was assisting in the Lord’s work,” Thompson said.

Once the children were born, women such as Victoria Scott were standing ready to care for the community’s children.