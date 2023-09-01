Hickory officers will focus traffic enforcement efforts on Falling Creek Road and Eighth Avenue NW between N.C. Highway 127 and Fourth Street Drive NW throughout September.

The enforcement, part of the department’s Pay Attention in City Traffic initiative, is aimed at curbing speeding, distracted driving and drivers following too closely, among other violations and according to the release from the department.

The department advises drivers to be mindful of cyclists and pedestrians.

Police also urged caution among pedestrians and cyclists, reminding pedestrians to only cross at designated areas and cyclists that they are required to follow the same traffic laws as other vehicles when it comes to direction of travel and stopping at stop signs or red lights.