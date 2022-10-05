Hickory's Oktoberfest is this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Oktoberfest is returning to downtown Hickory this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

The festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday. Here are a few things to keep in mind as the festival approaches:

Social District and a changed layout

This year’s Oktoberfest is the first since the city of Hickory created a social district in downtown, an area where patrons are free to walk around carrying alcoholic beverages purchased within the district.

Hickory Downtown Development Association Executive Director Amy Ogle said the festival will be participating in the social district.

Drinks will be sold in special plastic cups that are required for alcohol consumed within the district.

Social district rules are in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ogle noted that the festival runs until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and that the area around the main stage will be blocked off so people can continue drinking.

The main stage itself will be in a different location this year.

The city-owned parking lot where the stage was once located is now the site of the One North Center development. As a result, the main stage will now be in the parking lot by Lowes Foods City Park to the west of Union Square.

Castle of Cans

Castle of Cans, the annual food drive associated with Oktoberfest, began on Oct. 1 and runs through the end of the month.

This year’s event will include the more traditional collection of canned goods as well as the option to donate to the cause online.

Donations of food and funds go to eight local charitable organizations: The Corner Table of Newton, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries, Exodus Homes, The Family Care Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army and Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information on the drive, call Carleen Crawford at 828-781-0845 or Amy Ogle at 828-322-1121.